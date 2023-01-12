Fawad Chaudhry says “advice sent to Governor to dissolve Punjab Assembly”

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry has announced that they have forwarded advice to Governor Baligh ur Rehman to dissolve Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to journalists alongside Ijaz Chaudhry in Lahore, the former information minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will be dissolved after dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

“Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has signed the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly,” he said, adding that the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor.

He warned that the order for the dissolution of assembly will be enforced within two days if Governor refuses to sign the summary.

The PTI vice president further said that a letter would be sent to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the next two days to finalise an interim government, adding that elections would take place in the next 90 days.

He also asked the federal government to abandon its “stubbornness”, asserting that the economy could not be fixed without holding new elections. “It won’t make sense if two provinces hold elections while the rest of the country doesn’t,” he added.

The former federal minister also urged National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers so that elections could be carried out alongside the provincial seats.

He thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi and other lawmakers for supporting PTI’s decision. “Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise as the country was heading towards general elections,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry announced the development after a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran and CM Pervaiz Elahi at the former’s Zaman Park residence.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and an announcement was expected after a meeting between Imran Khan and Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi.

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

