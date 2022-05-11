Fawad Chaudhry says PTI moving against ECP in SJC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has said PTI is moving against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad outside the ECP office, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI has decided to file a reference against the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and added that Faisal Vawda will move SJC in this regard.

Fawad held ECP responsible for the current political turmoil in the country and added that former prime minister Imran Khan has lost his trust in the country’s supreme electoral body.

He asked the CEC to resign from his office as the country’s largest political personality has lost his trust in him. The former information minister said that ECP is incomplete as the members from Punjab and KP are not there.

Read more: ‘Planted agent’: ECP takes notice of Imran Khan’s anti-CEC remarks

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja of being a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agent.

While addressing PTI Parliamentarians in Peshawar, former prime minister Imran Khan accused the ECP CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and working for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI chairman also demanded Sikandar Sultan Raja to immediately step down as ECP chief.

