Fawad Chaudhry says ‘rulers start rebellion against constitution’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the rulers have started the rebellion against the Constitution to pressurise the courts, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media, Fawad Chaudhry said that Article 218(3) of the Constitution bounds the election commission to organise elections. He said that the time has arrived to launch a nationwide movement for the revival of the Constitution after the ‘fascist attacks’.

He said that PTI and the nation are standing beside the judiciary. He added that Imran Khan would announce a nationwide movement to support the judiciary and the Constitution.

He said that ‘a fascist gang’ is attacking the Constitution and intensifying the economic and political crises. Fawad Chaudhry said that elections are the only solution to the economic and political crisis in the country.

The PTI vice president alleged that the rulers attempted to target judges and the judiciary through audio leaks and objections to the constitution of benches.

Yesterday, Chaudhry reacted to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s statement and said that ‘a convict will not be allowed to dictate the Supreme Court (SC)”.

Criticising Nawaz Sharif’s statement regarding the judiciary, Fawad Chaudhry said that the nation won’t allow a convict to dictate the Supreme Court (SC).

“A convict won’t be allowed to dictate the judiciary regarding the constitution of benches and hearings of cases. He should remember that his brother Shehbaz Sharif’s government was also established after a suo motu notice.”

He advised Nawaz Sharif to come out of memories of the 1997 era and give sensible statements after ascertaining the facts. He added that the Panama revelations were made by a journalist consortium which led to the penalties pronounced on the corrupt rulers.

Chaudhry said that the Sharif family was given the maximum opportunity by the judiciary to defend themselves. He said that the country will follow the Constitution and law. He strongly condemned the ‘anti-judiciary campaign’ by the current rulers.

