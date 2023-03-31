Fawad Chaudhry slams ‘convict’ Nawaz Sharif for ‘dictating SC’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry reacted to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s statement and said that ‘a convict will not be allowed to dictate the Supreme Court (SC),” ARY News reported on Friday.

Criticising Nawaz Sharif’s statement regarding the judiciary, Fawad Chaudhry said that the nation won’t allow a convict to dictate the Supreme Court (SC).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“A convict won’t be allowed to dictate the judiciary regarding the constitution of benches and hearings of cases. He should remember that his brother Shehbaz Sharif’s government was also established after a suo motu notice.”

He advised Nawaz Sharif to come out of memories of the 1997 era and give sensible statements after ascertaining the facts. He added that the Panama revelations were made by a journalist consortium which led to the penalties pronounced on the corrupt rulers.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘SC FULL BENCH WILL NOT CHANGE CONSTITUTIONAL PRIORITIES’



Chaudhry said that the Sharif family was given the maximum opportunity by the judiciary to defend themselves. He said that the country will follow the Constitution and law. He strongly condemned the ‘anti-judiciary campaign’ by the current rulers.

The PTI vice president said that Nawaz Sharif has only one option left which is facing the law after returning the looted money from the national exchequer.

Fawad Chaudhry said that elections are a constitutional requirement and that the nation will not accept any kind of delay.

Earlier, former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif criticised the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Retired Saqib Nisar and other retired judges of the Supreme Court (SC) for disqualifying him.

READ: FAWAD CHAUDHRY SAYS ‘NO CHANCE OF MINUS IMRAN KHAN’



While addressing a press conference in London, Nawaz Sharif questioned ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and other retired judges about the reasons for disqualifying him. He asked the nation to get answers from the responsible persons who disqualified him from national politics.

Criticising the judiciary, Sharif questioned why the Supreme Court (SC) did not take suo motu notice on decisions taken by the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said that all stakeholders agreed on ‘full court’ to hear the case related to the delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections. He added that the verdict of the full court will be acceptable to all stakeholders.

Nawaz Sharif said that they will not accept the verdict of a bench which is unacceptable to them.

He questioned why a three-member bench is hearing the election delay case when the political parties are having confidence in the full court. “What are the motives behind it whether they are going to give all verdicts in favour of Imran Khan?”

“It is a national-level issue, not an issue of a truck driver or go-cart owner. When I was prime minister in 2017, the situation in the country was quite better but now everyone is playing jokes on the country. The nation should realise the facts that they are playing with their future.”

Comments