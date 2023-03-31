Imran Khan says ‘SC full bench will not change constitutional priorities’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that the formation of the Supreme Court’s (SC) full bench will not change the constitutional matters, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan made the statement while meeting PTI President Pervaiz Elahi at his Zaman Park residence today. Both leaders exchanged views on the election delay case being heard by the Supreme Court (SC).

It was learnt that Pervaiz Elahi will also attend the PTI core committee’s meeting.

“It will change nothing if a full bench was constituted by the Supreme Court. The Constitution clearly stated to organise elections within 90 days.”

During the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is trying to divide the judiciary. He added that the nation will thwart the conspiracy against the top court.

The former Punjab CM alleged that ‘a beggar prime minister’ forces the nation to become ‘beggars’. He criticised that people are losing their lives at flour distribution centres due to the incumbent government.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi said that the nation will give a befitting reply to conspiracies against the Supreme Court (SC).

Pervaiz Elahi alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif wants to launch the same scheme against the Supreme Court (SC) as his political party did in 1997.

He said in a statement that the time and circumstances have changed now and the nation will thwart all conspiracies against the judiciary.

He slammed the dual standards of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) parties and said that they opposed every court decision against them and accepted verdicts in their favour.

Pervaiz Elahi further alleged that PM Shehbaz Sharif and caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi became a stain on Punjab. The global institutions had praised the development projects of my tenure, he added.

