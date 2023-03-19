Sadiq Sanjrani, Pervaiz Elahi become active for ‘backdoor talks’

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as efforts were underway to start ‘backdoor talks’ between the government and opposition, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Sadiq Sanjrani and Pervaiz Eahi become active to start ‘backdoor talks’ between the government and opposition.

In this regard, sources claimed, the Senate Chairman held two back-to-back meetings with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif. “Efforts are underway to make the environment conducive for negotiations”, sources added.

The former Punjab chief minister (CM) will deliver Sanjrani’s message to PTI chairman Imran Khan, and the matter will be taken forward if the former premier express his willingness.

Read More: Imran Khan says ‘ready to talk with COAS for betterment of country’

Earlier in March, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he was ready to talk to anyone for the sake of the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan on Twitter stated that “I can sacrifice anything for the development, interests and democracy of Pakistan.”

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz Sharif also called for national consensus for addressing the pervading challenges of economic instability and poverty, without letting the situation further deteriorate.

The prime minister, addressing the Senate special session marking its golden jubilee celebration, urged the national political leadership to forge unity for addressing the pervading challenges of economic instability and poverty.

PM Shehbaz pointed out that the economic stability without political stability was an unfulfillable dream. He said by assuming the government in tough economic conditions, the coalition parties had sacrificed their politics for the sake of the state.

He reiterated his call for the national leadership to join heads and make major decisions on economic reforms, economic agenda and austerity measures and ensure their implementation.

Comments