Fawad Chaudhry slams Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has censured federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif for criticising the PTI’s movement, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry said that defeating mafias is important for the better future of Pakistan. He said that PTI will announce its future strategy at the Rawalpindi power show tomorrow.

He urged political parties and institutions to accept the decision of the nation. “Imran Khan’s health has improved and he came out to defend the rights of the nationals. According to a Gallup survey, 63 per cent of Pakistanis want immediate elections. Fresh elections will bring political stability to the country.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH ADVISES IMRAN KHAN TO POSTPONE RAWALPINDI MARCH

While criticising Rana Sanaullah, Fawad said that the interior minister is seemingly not in contact with his party’s leadership. “The party leadership of Sanaullah had contacted the PTI [for negotiations] but we demanded to announce the elections first before going ahead with the talks.”

“Why should we hold talks when they are not ready to organise elections? Shehbaz Sharif has nothing to do but travel abroad every day with the taxpayer’s money. A group of unserious individuals are imposed on the country who don’t care about the national interests.”

Fawad Chaudhry further said, “Rana Sanaullah is telling the same stories every day that Imran Khan’s life is in danger.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior minister advised former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to postpone his party’s long march in Rawalpindi scheduled for Saturday.

Sanaullah claimed, “All intelligence agencies have issued security threats against the party and its chief regarding Nov 26 rally in Rawalpindi. He said that extremist parties may carry out terrorist attacks on PTI’s long march.

“Imran Khan’s health is better now and his plaster is removed. It is all set for the Rawalpindi march as all preparations are completed. All convoys are heading towards Rawalpindi and millions of people will attend the PTI’s march tomorrow.”

READ: PTI WANTED FACE-SAVING OF IMRAN KHAN: KHAWAJA ASIF

While slamming the defence minister, the PTI leader said that Khawaja Asif will not get a chance for face-saving at any cost. He challenged Asif for daring to have a meal in Lahore’s Lakshmi Chowk to gauge his popularity level.

Yesterday, Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan is now realising the reality and now PTI wanted the face-saving of his top leader.

