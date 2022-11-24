PTI wanted face-saving of Imran Khan: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif said on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is now realising the reality and now PTI wanted face-saving of his top leader.

In a statement, Khawaja Asif suggested the coalition political parties to retain its alliance in the upcoming general elections. He added that all parties needed political recovery before the general elections.

The defence minister claimed that some informal contacts were made with the PTI in which the opposition party demanded the organisation of elections. “PTI wants face-saving of Imran Khan. I think Imran Khan is now realising the reality.”

Asif said that the election schedule on the basis of sit-ins and a threatening tone would be a defeat of the Constitution’s supremacy.

He said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss the national economy and find a solution to build consensus on bringing economic stability to the country.

READ: INTERIOR MINISTRY SUBMITS RECORD IN CONTEMPT HEARING AGAINST IMRAN KHAN



Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that the advisory sent to President Dr Arif Alvi for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) has been approved, terming the move a ‘welcoming step’.

Talking to journalists, Khawaja Asif said the advisory sent to President Arif Alvi by the government has been approved. “The president has signed the summary,” he said, calling it a ‘welcoming step’.

The defence minister also noted that the message of outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a good omen. “All institutions should run according to the law and constitution,” he added.

“The process of the army chief’s appointment had caused unrest in the country,” he said, adding: “All the people, especially politicians, should bring their behaviours under the ambit of the law and Constitution.”

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi signed the summary for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Comments