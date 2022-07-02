Fazlur Rehman advised to stay hospitalised for two days: JUI-F spox

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson has said that the doctors advised Maulana Fazlur Rehman to stay hospitalised for two days for the completion of his medical tests, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that the JUI-F chief was present at a private hospital in Lahore for routine check-ups. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman travelled to Lahore from Islamabad for routine check-ups. Doctors advised him to complete his medical tests while staying at the hospital for two days.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Fazlur Rehman and ordered the hospital staff to provide the best medical facilities. The JUI-F chief also thanked the premier for visiting him at the hospital.

Earlier, it was reported that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been shifted to the hospital after his health condition worsened.

The health condition of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has deteriorated and he underwent a medical examination at a Lahore hospital. JUI-F sources said that Fazlur Rehman will stay in hospital for some days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Ittefaq Hospital and inquired about the health of the JUI-F chief. He presented a bouquet to Fazlur Rehman and prayed for his health recovery.

