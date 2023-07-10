Fazlur Rehman calls on PM Shehbaz after differences emerge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman to meet Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif amid the current political differences, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the JUI-F chief and his son and federal minister Maulana Asad Mahmood have reached the Prime Minister’s house to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will take the PDM president in confidence regarding the meeting between PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.

In a move aimed at resolving existing reservations, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also intends to convince the dissatisfied Maulana Fazlur Rahman and find Dubai as a common ground to address his reservations at a recent Zardari-Nawaz meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed displeasure over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues’.

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] should have taken coalition parties into confidence before holding a meeting in Dubai,” the JUI-F chairman said while talking to journalists in Peshawar, expressing displeasure over the ‘ignorance’.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that the PML-N has not yet taken the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) into confidence about the meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – the ruling coalition partner in Centre

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The top leadership from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

Zardari in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Dubai ‘convinced’ him also to hold elections on time as per the constitution, the sources said.