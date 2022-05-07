Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F announces public gathering in Karachi

KARACHI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has announced holding a public gathering in Karachi on May 19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The JUI-F spokesperson Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro announced that the religio-political party will hold a public gathering in Karachi on May 19 at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Soomro directed the JUI-F leaders to initiate preparations for the upcoming sit-in. He claimed that JUI-F will break the record of all other public rallies in Karachi.

The announcement came after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced to launch of full-fledged public campaigns from May 15 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani made the announcement during his press conference held here in Karachi today.

“PPP will organise a massive public rally in Karachi on May 15,” Ghani said, adding that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally.

He further said that venue for May 15 rally would be announced later. Saeed Ghani said that PPP wanted to host a reception rally for Bilawal last month but the party postponed it due to several reasons.

It is pertinent to mention here that to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s protest drive, the PML-N had also announced seven rallies in Punjab this month.

The rallies will be held in Swabi on May 11, Gujrat on May 15, Sargodha on May 20, Okara May on 23 and Bahawalpur on May 28, whereas, the ruling political party in the Centre completed two rallies in Attock’s Fateh Jang city and Shangla.

