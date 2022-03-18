Fazlur Rehman meets Asif Ali Zadari in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have held a meeting in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fazlur Rehman met Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House Islamabad in which they discussed the current political situation and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In another development today, the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat has formally informed the lawmakers regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

READ: FAZLUR REHMAN RULES OUT POSSIBILITY OF CANCELLING LONG MARCH

The NA Secretariat has issued notices to the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) regarding the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. The notices were issued to the NA lawmakers along with a copy of the no-trust move in accordance with the assembly’s rules and regulations.

The no-trust move had been submitted by the opposition’s lawmakers under Article 95.

On March 8, the joint opposition had submitted a no-trust motion against the premier to the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat.

READ: PTI WORKERS BREAK MAIN GATE, ENTER SINDH HOUSE PREMISES

The opposition had also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of Parliament to table the no-trust move.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties had signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali had submitted the no-trust motion before NA Secretariat.

Comments