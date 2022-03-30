Fazlur Rehman says MQM-P now part of opposition

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says MQM-P and the joint opposition have struck a deal on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to journalists’ questions after a meeting between opposition and MQM-P leaders at the Parliament Lodges late Tuesday night, he said that the details of the agreement would be announced at a press conference at 4pm today.

To a question about the PML-Q siding with the government after a reported agreement with the opposition, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said nothing of the sort will happen as a formal agreement has been signed.

In fact, he asked the media persons to now assume MQM-P to be part of the opposition.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will “ratify the said agreement”, he said, adding they will share details with the media at a joint press conference today.

