Sindh governor conveys PM Khan’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: A two-member government team held talks with Muttahia Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) late Tuesday night to win its support to foil the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The team comprising Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak held talks with the key partner of the PTI-led coalition.

In a statement, the governor said he conveyed an important message of PM Khan to MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, expressing the hope that the party will likely make a decision by Thursday morning.

“We have assured that MQM-P’s reservations will be addressed,” he said and added that the government is willing to meet all demands of the coalition partner.

“We offered one more ministry and are willing to give whatever they will ask for,” the governor said. “Our doors are open. We hope that MQM-P will make a decision after a careful thought.”

He pointed out that he has no knowledge of the agreement between MQM-P and the joint opposition.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will “ratify the said agreement”, he said, adding they will share details with the media at a joint press conference today.

