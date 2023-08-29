Federal cabinet undecided to provide relief on inflated electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has failed to make a decision to provide relief on inflated electricity bills to masses, ARY News reported citing sources

According to sources, the meeting headed by caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar concluded without taking any decision on providing relief on inflated electricity bills.

Sources said that in the federal cabinet briefing, it was discussed that IMF agreement should be consulted on this matter as it is main hurdle in giving relief to the masses on electricity bills.

Yesterday, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali met the Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar in which they discussed the overall situation after the nationals received inflated electricity bills. They held consultations on options to provide relief to the power consumers.

The caretaker premier summoned another session which was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Water and Power and power distribution companies.

On Sunday, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a 48-hour deadline for the formation of a strategy amid mounting public outcry over electricity price hikes.

In the emergency meeting convened over the increasing electricity prices, the caretaker PM was briefed on the rise in July electricity bills.

He said such measures should be taken, which will not exert burden on the national exchequer, and provide convenience to the consumers.

The caretaker PM directed that power sector reforms and short, medium and long-term plans should be presented at the earliest. He directed the relevant ministries to provide complete details of the officers and institutions enjoying the free electricity.

It was decided during the meeting that detailed consultation on the issue of excess in bills of July and implementation of energy-saving measures will be discussed with the provincial chief ministers tomorrow.

People across Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity bills to assert pressure on the government for relief.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.