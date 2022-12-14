Federal govt, allies end deadlock over Reko Diq legislation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and allies including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) and National Party (Bizenjo) ended the deadlock over the Reko Diq legislation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The team of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s representatives comprising federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar became successful to appease the ally parties, JUI-F, BNP-M and NP over the legislation related to the Reko Diq project.

Earlier today, Federal Ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar have held a meeting with the allies, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) to appease them over the legislation related to the Reko Diq project.

Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar met JUI-F and BNP-M leaders to remove their reservations over the legislation related to the Reko Diq project.

The leaders of the ally parties complained about not being taken in confidence over the foreign investment bill. The coalition parties gave their stance that the foreign investment bill is against the 18th amendment and provincial sovereignty.

The federal ministers apprised the allies that the government is ready to amend the bill. Tarar told the disgruntled leaders that he is standing on the promises he made on the National Assembly’s (NA) floor.

Yesterday, the ally parties of the ruling coalition expressed displeasure over the government’s move on Reko Diq project, staging a walkout from the meeting of the federal cabinet.

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) – allies of the ruling coalition – expressed displeasure over the issue of gold and copper mining project.

Sources told ARY News that the allied parties opposed the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 – which was passed by the Senate a day earlier – and said they were not taken into confidence on Reko Diq issue.

Meanwhile, the government has assured JUI-F and BNP of amendments in the bill, saying that their reservations were valid and will be addressed soon.

