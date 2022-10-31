Female journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE: Female journalist Sadaf Naeem has been laid to rest after offering funeral prayers in Lahore’s Icchra area in the wee hours of Monday.

As per details, a large number of journalists, family members of the deceased journalist and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Omar Sarfraz Cheema attended the funeral prayers.

Later, the deceased journalist was laid to rest at the Miani Sahib Graveyard.

On Sunday, a female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE OF RS5M FOR SADAF NAEEM’S FAMILY

It was learned that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

Subsequently, PTI leader Asad Umar stated that the march had been paused for the day due to an unfortunate accident and that the march will resume tomorrow.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced financial assistance worth Rs5 million for the family of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of the female reporter and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

Comments