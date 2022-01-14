Female student, 13, ‘raped by school’s security guard’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A 13-year-old female student has allegedly been subjected to rape by a security guard at a private school in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Friday.

A security guard has allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student at a private school in Punjab’s Gujranwala city. After getting information, police surrounded the school’s building and started a search for the accused.

Police said that a case will be lodged after receiving a complaint.

Earlier on December 15, two school students had allegedly been raped by a teacher at a government school in the Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Two school students were sexually abused by a teacher at a government school in the Sherwan area of Abbottabad district. Police officials had immediately arrested the alleged rapist after the registration of a case.

The medical examination report had confirmed the rape allegations. Following the incident, residents had lodged a protest demonstration and demanded strict action against the government teacher.

