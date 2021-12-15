Two school students ‘raped’ by teacher in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Two school students have been subjected to rape by a teacher at a government school in Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Two school students were sexually abused by a teacher at a government school in the Sherwan area of Abbottabad district. Police officials have immediately arrested the alleged rapist after the registration of a case.

Sources said that the medical examination report has confirmed the rape allegations.

Following the incident, residents lodged a protest demonstration and demanded strict action against the government teacher.

Earlier in August, a four-year-old boy had been raped in a school located in Karachi, when he went to fetch the ball.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, where a four-year-old boy had been raped by a school watchman when he went to fetch the ball from the premises.

Detailing the incident, the father of the boy had said they live near the school building and his son was playing with other children outside the home.

A case of the incident had been registered against the school watchman, who has been taken into custody.

