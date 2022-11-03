Female student allegedly raped by cop in DG Khan

DG KHAN: In yet another incident of sexual assault in Punjab, a female student was allegedly raped by Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The police have arrested the cop and launched an investigation into the case. A case was also registered against him on a complaint of a suspect.

In another incident reported today, a Lahore man ‘raped’ his mother-in-law and set her on fire after a marriage refusal on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in Lahore’s Sherakot area where a 40-year-old woman alleged that her son-in-law raped and later set her on fire over her refusal to marry him.

“My son-in-law wanted to marry me and upon refusal, he raped and set me on fire,” Shazia alleged.

The woman has been shifted to Meo Hospital where 80 per cent of her body has sustained burn injuries.

