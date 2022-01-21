Man arrested over alleged rape of woman after murder in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect who allegedly raped a woman after brutally killing her in Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a body of a woman was found near the Cheel Chowk area of Lyari on January 18 under mysterious circumstances, only to be found later that the victim, Sumaira was murdered by an electrician, who use to come for repairs at her home.

SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz while confirming the arrest said that suspect was an electrician by profession and has been arrested from the Kalakot area.

“He used to frequently visit her home for repair works,” he said and added that on the day of the incident, the suspect went to her home for repairing a light. The electrician murdered the woman and later subjected her to rape and later fled from the scene.

He was later arrested after the evidence collected from the crime scene pointed fingers towards him and is being booked under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Incidents of sexual assaults have been reported frequently nationwide and recently, police claimed to have recovered a woman made hostage and raped by her brother-in-law in Karachi’s Korangi.

Read More: KARACHI GIRL ‘RAPED’ BY PUBG FRIEND IN LAHORE

The 15 Madadgar police after getting information about the woman who was kept, hostage in Korangi’s 2 ½ at her house raided the place and recovered her.

Comments