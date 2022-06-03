Female student of Jinnah University attempts suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: A female student has allegedly attempted suicide at Jinnah University located in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

A student tried to commit suicide as she apparently planned to jump off Jinnah University’s building on Friday afternoon. A video showed the girl standing on the three-storey building’s rooftop and looking down.

However, the people spotted her and stopped her from taking the dangerous move. The girl was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition.

In another video, the student was seen lying unconscious on a stretcher before being shifted to the hospital.

However, the varsity administration did not give any comment yet.

Police officials claimed that the student allegedly consumed rat poison and then she went to the building for jumping off the rooftop.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Police said that the student wrote a suicide note for her family members after consuming rat poison and also recorded a video statement at her residence. The officials detailed that the affected girl was having a dispute with her parents.

Police added that the girl was not in the condition to give a statement. The officials will record her statement after her health improves.

