Italian luxury brand Fendi unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection on Wednesday, featuring both floral designs and geometric patterns in a broad range of colors.

Models walked through Fendi’s Milan headquarters, where the runway was set in a large space filled with multicoloured blocks, creating a pixel-like backdrop that echoed the collection’s mix of textures and shades.

At Fendi, which was founded in Rome in 1925 and is now part of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, designer Silvia Venturini Fendi presented both the menswear and womenswear lines, saying a “shared spirit” was behind both.

It’s about a relaxed and colourful sense of ease with a romantic elegance,” she said in the press notes.

The colour palette ranged from white to turquoise and bright red, along with softer pastel tones.

“Also Italian fashion house Missoni presented its summer collection on Wednesday in Milan, to be followed by Etro later in the day.

Milan Fashion Week, which runs until Monday, is the third stop in the month-long catwalk calendar, following shows in New York and London and ahead of Paris.

Read More: Orlando Bloom makes life changes following Katy Perry split

On the other hand, since his breakup from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom has made significant changes in his life and living circumstances.

According to RadarOnline, the 48-year-old is engaging himself in the singles’ world and has begun hitting up sexy L.A. ladies and striving to schmooze entertainment bigwigs for new movie roles at the moment.

However, at the moment it did not garner much success; “He had strikeout after strikeout, and the doors have been slamming shut on him, so he’s changing tack.”

Due to all this, he’s also made the shift to Miami with $17.5 million down for a bachelor pad. “Orlando is saying he’s sick of Hollywood, and it’s time for a change in a city that’s more his speed.”