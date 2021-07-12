FIA arrests two more suspects in fake CNICs scandal

KARACHI: The investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two more employees of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on charges of issuing fake computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to national and foreign citizens, ARY News reported on Monday.

The intelligence agency’s anti-human trafficking circle made 10 arrests in two cases related to the fake CNICs scandal. The FIA investigation officer has made two more arrests, it was learnt today. Whereas, the total number of arrested men in such cases has risen to 13.

The arrested officials include two assistant directors of NADRA and a superintendent, an agent, six Afghan citizens who were allegedly involved in getting the CNICs. Moreover, the arrested men also include three persons from the same family.

According to the FIA spokesperson, raids are being conducted to arrest others including an absconding woman. Those who received Pakistani CNICs through illegal means include Afghans, Bengalis, Burmese and other foreign nationals.

It emerged that some nationals and foreigners had been issued Pakistani CNICs by the NADRA employees after getting bribes of Rs8,000 to Rs200,000, whereas, some nationals managed to get CNICs with fake names alongside their original national identity cards.

Moreover, Al-Qaeda, Baloch and Sindh nationalists had also gotten fake Pakistani CNICs from the NADRA officials.

On July 8, FIA Sindh director Amir Farooqui had revealed that the Afghan agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) had got Pakistani national identity cards issued to terrorists associated with outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said computerised national identity cards (CNICs) for TTP terrorists had been made by using the NADRA database. The national identity cards were also issued to Al-Qaeda terrorists, whereas, a suspect involved in Safoora carnage, Imran Ali, who was an Indian citizen, had also gotten a CNIC, he added.