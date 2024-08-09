FIA arrests two over alleged visa scam

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two individuals involved in a visa scam and human trafficking, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused, identified as Sarfraz and Faizur Rehman, were found to be involved in human smuggling and visa fraud.

FIA spokesperson said that Sarfraz was arrested from Raiwind Road, Lahore, and five passports were recovered from his possession.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Sarfraz had been deceiving citizens by promising them jobs abroad and extorting large sums of money. Five passports were also recovered from the accused and he failed to satisfy the authorities.

In a separate operation, Faizur Rehman was arrested from Garden Town, Lahore. He was found to be involved in deceiving citizens and extorting money in the name of passport fees.

READ: FIA arrests father-son over visa scam in Lahore

The FIA has initiated an investigation into the matter and has arrested the accused.

Earlier, the FIA busted a gang involved in defrauding people in the name of foreign jobs.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the Anti Human Trafficking Circle conducted the raid in the F-7 sector of Islamabad and arrested four including a woman gang member, who had deprived citizens of billions in a visa scam.

The suspects also included Malik Bilal, Umair Kazmi, and Saddam Hussain along with the woman gang member.

The suspects, who had scammed people out of billions, had been nominated in multiple first information reports across the country.

The gang was facing charges in the FIA, center, and all of the four provinces of Pakistan in cases registered in the last two years.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspects have also received money from the citizens via bank channels.

The group used to trap people on social media by promising to get them a visa and secure foreign employment and had established an illicit agency to receive money from the citizens.