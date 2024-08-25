FIA arrests two passengers over alleged human smuggling

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two passengers at Sialkot Airport for their alleged involvement in human smuggling, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrested individuals, identified as Usman Irshad and Qasim Ali, were reportedly trying to smuggle people to Greece.

According to the FIA, Usman Arshad had arrived from Dubai and was found to be involved in human smuggling during investigations. He was allegedly working with an agent named Umair, a resident of Gujranwala.

Qasim Ali was arrested while attempting to travel to Greece and had claimed that he was going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. However, investigations revealed that he intended to travel to Greece from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle conducted an operation and arrested a human smuggler in ​​Lahore.

The authorities recovered seven Pakistani passports, six CNIC cards, and various counterfeit stamps from the possession of the accused, Azhar.

FIA initiated legal proceedings by registering a case against the accused.

In a separate development, the FIA arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud from Mirpur Khas.

The FIA Composite Circle Mirpur Khas conducted an operation and managed to arrest a suspect, identified as Maqsood, who allegedly deceived a citizen under the pretense of providing a Portugal work visa.

The suspect along with his accomplices went into hiding after obtaining Rs 1,000,000 from a citizen.

Following his arrest, an investigation into the case has been initiated to disclose further details and arrest the other individuals involved.