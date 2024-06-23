FIA arrests human smuggler from Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle on Sunday conducted an operation and arrested a human smuggler in ​​Lahore, ARY News reported.

During the operation, the authorities recovered seven Pakistani passports, six CNIC cards, and various counterfeit stamps from the possession of the accused, Azhar.

FIA initiated legal proceedings by registering a case against the accused.

Earlier this month, the FIA arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud from Mirpur Khas.

According to the details, the FIA Composite Circle Mirpur Khas conducted an operation and managed to arrest a suspect, identified as Maqsood, who allegedly deceived a citizen under the pretense of providing a Portugal work visa.

The suspect along with his accomplices went into hiding after obtaining Rs 1,000,000 from a citizen.

Following his arrest, an investigation into the case has been initiated to disclose further details and arrest the other individuals involved.