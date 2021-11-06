FIA complains about DG Schools inaction in hidden cameras case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has complained about the Director-General (DG) Schools’ inaction against Karachi’s private school in hidden cameras case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The head of FIA Cyber Crime Zone Sindh, Imran Riaz claimed that the DG Schools has not filed a written complaint against the private school administration following the discovery of hidden cameras. He said that the agency could not take action over a verbal request.

He revealed that the private school was not sealed so far. He questioned whether the duty of the education department has finished after conducting a raid.

On the other hand, the DG Schools Mansoob Siddiqui has claimed to dispatch a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East to seal the private school. ARY News acquired a copy of the letter sent to the DC East.

Mansoob Siddiqui said in a statement that a visit had been paid to the private school on November 3 following the complaint of a teacher.

The visiting team had discovered the installation of hidden cameras in the school and a show-cause notice was issued to the principal, he added.

“The principal did not appear before the authorities despite the issuance of a show-cause notice. The registration of the school was cancelled under the regulations,” said Mansoob Siddiqui.

Hidden cameras inside women’s washroom

On November 5, it emerged that hidden cameras were installed inside women’s washrooms of a private school in the Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth area.

After the woman staff of the school shared their suspicion with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department of hidden installed cameras inside the toilets meant for women and girls, the authority’s team had raided the site and discovered the concealed camera behind the washroom basins.

The private school’s registration had been scrapped following the discovery of the cameras inside the school while further stern actions have been vowed against those found guilty by education minister Sardar Shah.

The ministry had said the issue will be raised with the federal investigation agency FIA which will look into all the possible angles of the crime.

However, there have yet to be any police actions while only the education ministry has suspended the school registration.

It’s not yet established where the videos were being recorded and what sinister purpose it had been serving for which FIA is set to launch the probe, said Sardar Shah.

