FIA moves against active banned outfit’s supporters on social media

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a crackdown against people involved in promoting banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on social media platforms, ARY NEWS reported.

The FIA teams have become active after the federal government has decided to crackdown against the banned outfit over violent clashes in Punjab that led to the martyrdom of four cops and injuring dozens of others.

According to sources, the FIA teams have conducted raids against the banned outfit’s elements involved in sharing inflammatory content on social media.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced to summon Rangers in the Punjab province at the request of the provincial authorities under the anti-terrorism act 1997.

“Rangers is being placed at the disposal of the Punjab government,” he said while addressing a presser to announce a strategy to deal with banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

He said that the Rangers would be deployed in the province for two months- 60 days- for ensuring the safety and security of the people of the province.

Sheikh Rasheed once again appealed to the protesters to return to the Lahore mosque from where they initiated their long march towards Islamabad.

