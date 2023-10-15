FIA officers found involved in abduction for ransom

ISLAMABAD: Four Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers were found involved in abduction for ransom and a case was lodged against them by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ACE Lahore registered a case against four FIA officers including two inspectors, two sub-inspectors (SI) and a citizen for their alleged involvement in the abduction for ransom.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a citizen namely Amjad had been abducted from Hasilpur in the name of an inquiry and he was asked to pay Rs100 million as ransom for his release.

Later, the citizen agreed to pay Rs30 million ransom money which was received through a cheque.

It further stated that the accused FIA officers include Inspector Waqas Rizwan, Inspector Fakhar Abbas, SI Musadiq Azeem, Nabeel and three citizens.

The FIA spokesperson said that the sections of abduction were also included in the case and the accused officers were suspended.

The spokesperson added that Inspector Fakhar Abbas has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other nominated persons.

Earlier in the month, a Karachi policeman had been arrested for his alleged involvement in robberies, short-term kidnapping and extortion.

The accused cop along with his fellow policeman looted a rickshaw driver during his duty hours last month.

The spokesperson to the District Police Karachi said that both cops were deputed at the Tipu Sultan police station. They used to rob citizens in the vicinity of the Saddar police station, he added.

He said that the accused policemen stopped a citizen near Saddar and kidnapped him for a short period. The citizen was released after he paid Rs30,000 extortion money to the cops.

Karachi police arrested one of the accused cops namely Babar Zaman on technical basis. Moreover, efforts are underway to arrest the second suspected cop namely Usman.