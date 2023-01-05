FIA rejected to provide call record of Wazirabad shooter: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan has said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) rejected to provide call record of the Wazirabad shooter, ARY News reported on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imran Khan conducted a press conference one day after the joint investigation team (JIT) findings made public regarding the Wazirabad gun attack. He raised serious questions on the JIT revelations regarding the assassination attempt on him.

He said that even the Punjab police is not ready to help them after the Wazirabad gun attack.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ATTACK: JIT STARTS FINALIZING INTERIM CHALLAN IN CASE

Khan said that the shooter Naveed was a trained individual. “He said in his first video statement that he was alone. DPO Gujrat had recorded his statement via his mobile phone which was forwarded to the journalists who posted it on Twitter within six minutes.”

“DPO Gujrat had sent the video to specific TV channels who are against us. We are having our government in Punjab but the police officer sent the video to other people.”

The former premier said that it was his right to nominate three persons in the first information report (FIR) against the assassination attempt on him. “I cannot lodge a case against them so far. When we are ruling the province, which power stopped the registration of the FIR? I failed [to register an FIR] despite making attempts.”

The PTI chief said that the suspect Naveed was taken into custody by CTD [Counter-Terrorism Department] for eight hours and later another statement was released at 12:00 midnight which was recorded by the CTD.

“The background in the video statement was changed. CTD and its officers are subordinate to the Punjab government but someone else is more powerful than us who stopped them from being part of the investigation.”

He said that the JIT asked DPO Gujrat to hand over his mobile phone but he refused it nor cooperated in the investigation.

Khan said that he is raising many questions before the nation about the individuals who were involved in carrying out the attack on him. “I know the people who are behind the assassination plot. If this can happens with a former prime minister, then what is the value of other people. The law should be same for the powerful and weak.”

Comments