Imran Khan attack: ‘Shooter was sent to kill suspect Naveed’

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that a shooter was sent to kill suspect Naveed – who attacked former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan during Long March at Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former federal minister claimed that a plan was chalked out to kill the suspect Naveed to give religious colour to the assassination attempt. “In this regard, a shooter was sent to kill suspect Naveed during the rally,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry – while citing the forensic report of Imran Khan attack – claimed that PTI worker was martyred by ‘shooter’s bullet’, who was sent to kill Naveed.

“The investigation has revealed that three suspects fired bullets at the former prime minister,” he said, adding that the sole purpose of the ‘pre-planned attack’ was to kill Imran Khan.

Speaking on ‘religious fanaticism’ behind the Wazirabad attack, Fawad Chaudhry said that the issue started on August 24, 2022. “Journalist Waqar Sethi accused Khan of committing blasphemy in a tweet,” he said, adding that later, federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the attack ‘case of religious extremism’.

Recalling the incident, the PTI leader said that the initial investigation of the assassination attempt revealed that three suspects fired bullets at former premier. He noted that no shots were fired by Khan’s guards while a forensic was conducted of their weapons.

“A confessional video was released soon after the attack, which was shared by several politicians and journalists,” Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that station house officer (SHO) Gujarat recorded the video on the instructions of DPO.

However, he said, the district police officer (DPO) was not becoming part of the investigation. “After all, who was preventing the DPO from being part of the investigation”, he asked.

He regretted that during the assassination attempt, the security in Gujarat was also inadequate. “Who was stopping Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from presenting the records and documents”, he added.

Forensic report of Imran Khan attack

A day earlier, a forensic report of attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad has surfaced, revealing that three pieces of bullets and a metal shard hit the former prime minister.

According to the forensic report, three pieces of bullets and a metal shard hit the former prime minister during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Wazirabad.

The report further stated that almost ten bullet shells found at the spot were sent forensic. It added that no sniper was hired and bullets were not discharged from three sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

