Forensic report of attack on Imran Khan surfaces

LAHORE: A forensic report of attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad has surfaced, revealing that three pieces of bullets and a metal shard hit the former prime minister, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The report further stated that almost ten bullet shells found at the spot were sent forensic. It added that no sniper was hired and bullets were not discharged from three sides.

Almost 33 pieces of evidence were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. The evidence was submitted by the members of Office of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, District Police Officer (DPO) Wazirabad and Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Moazzam Gondal – who was killed during the shooting – revealed that one of the bullets hit the PTI worker from back, killing him on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

