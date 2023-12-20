FIA reopens investigation into Greece shipwreck  

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday reopened an investigation into a Greece shipwreck incident – which claimed more than 100 lives, ARY News reported.

In June, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including approximately 350 Pakistanis — capsized off Greece.

The incident prompted the government to launch a countrywide crackdown against the human traffickers, taking several into custody for allegedly sending several Pakistanis to Europe through unauthorised means.

Sources told ARY News that the FIA would investigate the departure of 155 Pakistanis from Karachi Airport. FIA director general gave direction to Director Cybercrime South to lead the investigation.

The new investigating officer (IO) has sought the old report and record from 12 officers. During the investigation, several officers from different airports were questioned about clearing the names of the immigrants.

In the previous investigation report, the officers were held responsible for not stopping the immigrants from traveling from Karachi to Libya.

On 2nd June 2023, 286 immigrants left from different Pakistani airports.

At least 350 Pakistanis, 200 Egyptians and 150 Syrians, including around two dozen Syrian women and young children, were travelling on the trawler, according to the initial information shared by survivors of the shipwreck.

Earlier in December, the FIA claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in its crackdown against human smugglers, arresting the main suspect involved in the Greece shipwreck incident.

The individual, named Atiq Butt, is the key operative of a gang involved in human trafficking from Pakistan. During the investigation, it was revealed that a total of Rs 6.7 million of human trafficking was transferred to Atiq’s bank account.