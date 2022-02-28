FIA wants daily hearing of case against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Monday once again deferred the indictment of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza and other accused in the money laundering case.

The father and son duo appeared before the court as Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan resumed hearing. The court extended their interim pre-arrest bail until March 10.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lawyer filed an application in the court seeking daily hearing of the case. He said the accused want to delay the trial and no progress has been made despite the passage of two years.

Hamza’s lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar said that if the court hears other cases on a daily basis as well, they will have no objection. He said cases involving similar charges were filed in other courts, wherein the accused have been granted bail.

The counsel said that the government has placed the names of Shehbaz and Hamza on the Exit Control List (ECL), due to which they cannot flee abroad. He pleaded with the court to extend their interim.

He once again complained that the copies of the chargesheet the accused have been supplied by the prosecution are not readable. The FIA prosecutor said that cases need to be decided within stipulated time as per the law.

The court directed the defence and prosecution lawyers to forward their arguments on an application questioning the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case on the next hearing. The court also sought arguments on the FIA application seeking daily hearing of the case.

