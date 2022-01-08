Final-year MBBS student shoots self dead in Dadu

DADU: A final year MBBS student from Peoples University of Medical & Health Science for Women Nawabshah allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her home in Dadu on Saturday.

According to police, the medical student identified as Dr Asmat shot herself dead with a gun at her house in Sita. She had come to her hometown on a holiday, they said.

Also Read: Faisalabad student commits suicide in girls hostel: police

Her body has been moved to the Sita rural health centre for a post-mortem examination.

Two days before her death, the medical student’s father had got an FIR registered at the Sita police station against four persons for allegedly harassing his daughter.

He said that a person named Shaman was blackmailing his daughter with a forged marriage certificate and forcing her to transfer him money through a bank account. The accused was also extending death threats to the woman, he claimed.

Also Read: Chandka medical student Nosheen Kazmi died by hanging, reveals autopsy

He said his daughter, who was in distress because of the harassment, committed suicide.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!