Finance minister announces extension in tax return filing deadline

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday announced an extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2021 until October 15, ARY News reported.

The development came after the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) delegation met with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin here in Islamabad and requested to extend the tax returns filing deadline.

The delegation informed the finance minister about difficulties being faced by taxpayers in the submission of their returns due to FBR portal crash.

After listening to KCCI reservations, the finance minister extended the deadline for the next 15 days.

FBR portal crashes as taxpayers rush to file returns on last day

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) today confirmed it will not extend the deadline to file a tax return after September 30 midnight.

Earlier today, the Federal Board of Revenue tax collection software IRIS reportedly crashed as taxpayers scramble to file income tax returns on the last day today.

NO EXTENSION THIS TIME, FBR WARNS AS TAX RETURN FILING DEADLINE ENDS TODAY

People willing to file the tax returns are facing problems as the FBR’s portal has crashed on the last day set by the country’s supreme tax collection body to file returns.

President Saddar Tax Bar Association, Zeeshan Merchant said that the Federal Board of Revenue’s website is not being accessed, as people are rushing to file their tax returns today.

