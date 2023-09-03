FIR registered against abduction of Hareem Shah’s husband

KARACHI: Police have registered an FIR in the abduction of Tiktoker Hareem Shah’s husband’s case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Police officials stated that the FIR was registered in Defense police station on the complaint of his mother.

The police officials said that the husband of Hareem Shah, Bilah Hussain Shah was abducted on August 27.

On January 28, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) asked multiple banks to freeze accounts of TikToker Hareem Shah after she was filmed in a video with a huge cache of foreign exchange.

The FIA had written letters to Punjab Bank and Habib Bank for freezing the bank accounts of Hareem Shah after she mocked the Pakistani authorities for letting her travel abroad with the bundles of foreign currency.

“Freeze accounts of Hareem Shah until an inquiry under money laundering charges concludes,” the agency said in a letter to the banks.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had also written a letter to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency to launch a money-laundering probe against TikToker Hareem Shah.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated a money-laundering probe against famous TikToker Hareem Shah after the social media star in a video openly committed illegally carrying large sums of currency abroad.