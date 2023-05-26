Firdous Ashiq Awan quits Imran Khan-led PTI over May 9 mayhem

ISLAMABAD: Nightmare continues for PTI, as former special assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over May 9 mayhem.

Addressing a press conference at Islamabad Press Club, Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemned the attacks on military installations and demanded strict action against the people involved in the riots.

The former SAPM said he joined politics for a national cause and added the state is more sacred than politics. Ms. Awan alleged that May 9 conspiracy was hatched from Zaman Park to make the ‘foreign handlers’ happy.

Pakistan and Imran Khan cannot move together, she added.

Lashing out at the former prime minister and PTI chief, Firouds Ashiq Awan said Imran Khan ‘uses’ people for his personal gains.

She said she will continue to remain active in politics and will not disappoint the people of his electoral constituency.

Earlier in the day, renowned singer Salman Ahmad, a close aide of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan condemned the May 9 violence.

Salman Ahmad said that the events of May 9, flowing the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case by NAB, hurt him. He also demanded punishment for those involved in the May 9 mayhem according to the law of the land.

Over two dozen PTI leaders, workers and ticket holders have quit the party after strongly condemning the May 9 vandalism in which rioters torched military installations and public and private buildings causing millions of rupees loss.

Earlier on Thursday night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Punjab Mussarat Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema quit the party and politics.