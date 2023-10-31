Five including a policeman martyred in Turbat

TURBAT: Five people including a policeman were martyred as unknown armed men opened fire at them in Balochistan’s Turbat on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the people were targeted in Nasirabad. The bodies were moved to the hospital, while the identity of the martyred remains unknown as per the initial report.

The hunt for the attackers has been launched.

Earlier in July, at least four people were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre, Quetta.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.