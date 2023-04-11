Four policemen martyred in Quetta operation

QUETTA: Four police personnel were killed and one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation in Balochistan’s Kachlak, ARY News reported on Tuesday۔

As per details, police conducted an operation on the information of the presence of ‘terrorists’ in Kachlak, near Quetta. During the operation, the terrorists who were hiding in a house ambushed the personnel.

Police and the suspects exchanged fire in response, in which four officers were martyred and one terrorist was killed.

Earlier on Monday, at least four people were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre, Quetta.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

