Five-member JIT to probe Islamabad suicide attack

ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities have decided to constitute a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the suicide attack in Islamabad’s Sector I-10, which claimed the life of a policeman, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Chief Commissioner Islamabad – retd Capt Mohammad Usman – gave approval to five-member JIT, which will probe the federal capital suicide attack, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The notification, issued by the Chief Commissioner, stated that the investigation team would be headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The JIT will consist BPS-18 officers of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). Police officers – recommended by Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad – will be part of the investigation team.

Moreover, the notification stated that station house officer (SHO) CTD and investigation officer (IO) will also be part of the team.

A day earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha asked Islamabad chief commissioner to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe I-10 sector suicide blast.

In a letter written to the chief commissioner, the Islamabad DIG recommended the formation of an eight-member JIT headed by SSP of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

A policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector. The slain officer was identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

Addressing the media at the blast site, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard in the I-10/4 area.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

