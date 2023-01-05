Five policemen guarding polio team injured in DI Khan attack

DI KHAN: Unidentified assailants armed with guns and hand grenades ambushed a police van, assigned to guard polio workers in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, wounding five policemen, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the police.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire and threw hand grenades at the police van, assigned to guard polio workers, near Mussa Zai town of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

In the heavy exchange of fire, five policemen sustained bullet injuries while a terrorist also got wounded. However, the suspects managed to flee from the spot. The injured policemen were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in October 2022, a policeman was killed in attack on a polio vaccination team in Pishin, the deputy commissioner confirmed.

“Head Constable Muhammad Hashim, who was on security duty of the vaccination team, was killed in the firing incident,” DC Pishin Muhammad Yasir Khan stated. The volunteers of the anti-polio remained unharmed in the gun attack, district officer said.

In August 2022, two policemen were martyred in an attack on a polio team in ​​Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district.

According to the police, constables Pir Rehman and Nisar were guarding the polio team in the Tank district when armed men opened fire at them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on a polio team in Tank and expressed sympathies with the policemen who lost lives in the line of duty.

