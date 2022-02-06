Five security officials martyred in terrorist firing from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district, ARY News quoted military’s media wing Saturday.

Pakistani troops responded to the firing in a befitting manner, causing heavy casualties to the terrorists.

During the exchange of fire, five security officials were martyred including Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 34-year-old (resident of Karachi, 22-year-old Sepoy Ziaullah Khan from Lakki Marwat, 23-year-old Sepoy Naheed Iqbal from Karak, 18-year-old Sepoy Sameerullah Khan from Bannu, 27-year-old Sepoy Sajid Ali from Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan in future.

Pak Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Earlier in the month, in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Nushki, 13 terrorists had been killed and seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps.

The troops had successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki areas, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

In the Naushki operation, security forces had encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said, adding four brave soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while repulsing the attack.

Four terrorists have been killed in Panjgur by security forces. During intense exchanges of fire, three soldiers had embraced martyrdom and four soldiers got injured.

The ISPR had said, “As per the initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.”

