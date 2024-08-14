Five shot dead over property dispute in Pasrur

PASRUR: In a tragic incident, at least five shot dead as a property dispute turned deadly in the Sabzpir police station area, of Pasrur, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred due to a longstanding dispute over property killing five including a woman who was passing by.

The deceased individuals include a couple and their two children, as well as the woman who was caught in the crossfire. The police are currently investigating the incident and have launched a search for the suspect whereas the suspect, who opened fire on the victims, has fled the scene.

Earlier, five individuals reportedly dead in a violent armed clash between two groups over land dispute in Sukkur’s Bagarji police station limits.

The dispute, rooted in a long-standing land conflict, escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire between the rival groups.

READ: Five killed in armed clash over land dispute in Sukkur

The rescue spokesperson disclosed that the four members of the same group were killed on the spot, three belonged to the same family, while another injured individual succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The police also reported that this is not the first violent encounter between the groups; a previous altercation had already claimed the lives of three people.

In this latest incident, one person from the opposing group was also killed during the exchange of fire. Authorities are investigating the ongoing feud.

In a separate incident, at least five people were killed over a land dispute in Lower Orakzai Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) district.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Nazeer Khan said that the development occurred after rival tribes clashed over a land dispute in Lower Orakzai Tehsil.

DPO Nazeer noted that armed members of the rival tribes took positions on Sunday over a land dispute and traded fire, killing five people, and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and took control over the situation. The bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medico-legal formalities.