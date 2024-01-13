Five soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in Kech gun battle: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed in a gun battle after a security vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Balochistan’s Kech district, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, a security vehicle was targeted by terrorists with an IED explosion in the Buleda area of Balochistan’s Kech district.

The troops immediately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which three terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

The brave soldiers involved in the operation, Sepoy Tipu Razzaq (23, resident of district Sahiwal), Sepoy Sunny Shaukat (24, resident of district Karachi), Sepoy Shafi Ullah (23, resident of district Lasbela), Lance Naik Tariq Ali (25, resident of district Orakzai) and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan (25, resident of district Mianwali) fought gallantly but tragically embraced Shahadat during the intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

A day earlier, ISPR reported that two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation (IBO) on reports of terrorists’ presence. During the operation, two terrorists identified as Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias “Janan” were gunned down.