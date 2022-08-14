Flour prices in Sindh highest compared to other provinces

ISLAMABAD: People of Sindh are forced to purchase the most expensive flour as compared to other provinces, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to statistics issued by PBS, open markets in Sindh have witnessed a sharp increase in flour price, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad where the highest recorded price for a 20kg bag was Rs1,960 and Rs1,940, respectively.

In other cities of Sindh, such as Sukkur and Larkana, a 20kg wheat flour bag was Rs1,720 and Rs1,800, respectively.

Meanwhile, the PBS recorded the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag in Quetta at Rs1,800 and in Khuzdar at Rs1,850. Price in the Islamabad and Rawalpindi was recorded at Rs980/20kg bag.

Across Gujranwala, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad in the province of Punjab, the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag was registered at Rs980.

Read More: Utility stores raise prices of various items

Earlier in August, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) jacked up the prices of pulses at its stores following a hike in other markets of the country.

According to the notification, the prices of various pulses have increased up to Rs48 per kg. The price of black gram has been increased by Rs 48 per kg, taking up the price from Rs172 to Rs220 per kg.

Comments