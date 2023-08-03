FM Bilawal Bhutto meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

In the meeting, they held consultations on the overall political situation in the country. The foreign minister also apprised the prime minister of the matters pertaining to his ministry, the state news agency reported.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss caretaker set-up formation.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PM Sharif telephoned PPP co-chairman Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif to discuss the proposed names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up.

The leaders agreed to complete the process of appointing the caretaker prime minister according to the Constitution and law, say sources.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari agreed to present all the proposed caretaker prime minister names before the coalition partners.

Moreover, the coalition parties are likely to hold consultations on the issue today whereas, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will also consult with opposition lawmakers on caretaker PM today.