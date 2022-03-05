FM Qureshi asks Russian govt to assist evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD/MOSCOW: Pakistan has called for de-escalation in Ukraine and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

In a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s concern about the latest situation in Ukraine.

FM Qureshi emphasised that the safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine remained the government’s topmost priority and requested the Russian government’s assistance and facilitation in this regard, Radio Pakistan reported. The Russian Foreign Minister assured of full support on this account.

Besides bilateral ties, the two foreign ministers discussed the regional situation.

Recalling his recent visit to Russia as part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s delegation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the two sides had held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region including Afghanistan.

Sergey Lavrov conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of life in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on March 4 and stressed Russia’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms.

The Russian foreign minister also conveyed that the Russian side would be following up on the important bilateral matters discussed and that the two sides would continue to work together on promoting shared goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi also apprised about his recent phone conversations with his counterparts in the Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Hungary and with the High Representative of the European Union, in which he has shared Pakistan’s principled position and stressed the importance of finding a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

He expressed the hope that the talks initiated between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

FM Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the situation, referred to the opening of the “humanitarian corridor”, and underlined readiness for the next round of talks with the Ukrainian side.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

