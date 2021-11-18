Former Rawalpindi commissioner gets bail in Ring Road case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to two Rawalpindi Ring Road scam accused, including former Rawalpindi commissioner Capt (retd) Mohammad Mahmood.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry approved the bail for M Mahmood and Waseem Tabish subject to submission of a surety bond of Rs10 million each.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik, the counsel for the accused, contended before the court that the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) has already completed its investigation against his clients, pleading with it to grant them bail.

The counsel for the ACE informed the judge that the accused were found guilty of being involved in the scam. The former commissioner disbursed millions of rupees for the acquisition of the land for the project without approval, he alleged.

The former Rawalpindi commissioner was taken into custody by the anti-corruption establishment this year on July 14.

The ACE had registered the case against Mahmood and others for their alleged involvement in the Ring Road scam. They have been accused of corruption and misusing their authority.

They allegedly changed the design of the project and length of the road was increased from 18 kilometres to 36 km, increasing its cost.

